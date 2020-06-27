All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:36 AM

3918 E Carson Rd

3918 East Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3918 East Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This charming home is in the highly desired gated community of Pines at the Raven and is located directly off the 4th hole of the Golf Course! The home is immaculate, ready for immediate move in and boasts a great open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings, fresh paint, plantation shutters throughout and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom is split and features a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Additional perks include an attached 2-car garage with epoxy floors and tons of cabinets, easy to maintain yet beautiful landscape design, built in BBQ, covered patio and flagstone pavers. Heated community pool & spa. Great central location close to shopping, dining, freeways, airport and tons more!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 E Carson Rd have any available units?
3918 E Carson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 E Carson Rd have?
Some of 3918 E Carson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 E Carson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3918 E Carson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 E Carson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 E Carson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3918 E Carson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3918 E Carson Rd offers parking.
Does 3918 E Carson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 E Carson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 E Carson Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3918 E Carson Rd has a pool.
Does 3918 E Carson Rd have accessible units?
No, 3918 E Carson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 E Carson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 E Carson Rd has units with dishwashers.
