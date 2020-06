Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in prime Northest Phoenix location. Open floor plan with separate family room and living room. Built-in entertainment center niches. All bedrooms are roomy including the large Master bath with separate shower & tub, dual sinks and spacious walk-in closet. Backyard pavers added for a larger patio. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Close to every family convenience and just a few short minutes from both the 51 and the 101 freeways.