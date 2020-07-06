All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:38 PM

3843 North 89th Avenue

3843 North 89th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3843 North 89th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Large Home, close to shopping center, New Paint, very clean house throughout, upgraded cabinets, come and see it today before is GONE. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.), City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have any available units?
3843 North 89th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3843 North 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3843 North 89th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 North 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 North 89th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 North 89th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 North 89th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

