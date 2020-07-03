3837 W Crocus Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14fa35a05c ---- This beautifully remodeled 3BR 2BA home is conveniently located near ASU-West, local parks and shopping! Great curb appeal on this large corner lot and good sized rear yard. Inside you\'ll fine newer flooring, fresh two-tone paint and blinds throughout! Bright living room that leads to the open eat-in kitchen featuring matching appliances, dual sink, breakfast bar and dining area! The guest bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and share a nice hall bath with tile shower surround. Your master bedroom features an en-suite private bath! French doors lead to the large back yard, perfect for entertaining family and friends. STATUS: Occupied Until 7/10/2019 DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT!!! PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant... To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 1700sqft FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, dishwasher, oven, microwave PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1973 YARD: Low maintenance desert Additional Amenities:Corner lot Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 pet fee per pet per month and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA PROPERTY MANAGER:Elizabeth, elizabeth@leaseaz.com



