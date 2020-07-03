All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3837 W Crocus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3837 W Crocus Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

3837 W Crocus Drive

3837 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3837 West Crocus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14fa35a05c ---- This beautifully remodeled 3BR 2BA home is conveniently located near ASU-West, local parks and shopping! Great curb appeal on this large corner lot and good sized rear yard. Inside you\'ll fine newer flooring, fresh two-tone paint and blinds throughout! Bright living room that leads to the open eat-in kitchen featuring matching appliances, dual sink, breakfast bar and dining area! The guest bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and share a nice hall bath with tile shower surround. Your master bedroom features an en-suite private bath! French doors lead to the large back yard, perfect for entertaining family and friends. STATUS: Occupied Until 7/10/2019 DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT!!! PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant... To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 1700sqft FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, dishwasher, oven, microwave PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1973 YARD: Low maintenance desert Additional Amenities:Corner lot Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 pet fee per pet per month and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA PROPERTY MANAGER:Elizabeth, elizabeth@leaseaz.com

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 W Crocus Drive have any available units?
3837 W Crocus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 W Crocus Drive have?
Some of 3837 W Crocus Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 W Crocus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3837 W Crocus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 W Crocus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 W Crocus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3837 W Crocus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3837 W Crocus Drive offers parking.
Does 3837 W Crocus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 W Crocus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 W Crocus Drive have a pool?
No, 3837 W Crocus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3837 W Crocus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3837 W Crocus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 W Crocus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 W Crocus Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College