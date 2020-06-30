All apartments in Phoenix
3827 East Sweetwater Avenue
3827 East Sweetwater Avenue

3827 East Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3827 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $140 month concession off the $1,700 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,560!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have any available units?
3827 East Sweetwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have?
Some of 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3827 East Sweetwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue offers parking.
Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 East Sweetwater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

