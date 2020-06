Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful single family home in desirable Aviano in Desert Ridge. This Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2.5 bath and a Den/office and formal dining room, family room and gorgeous kitchen. It is the perfect place to entertain for the holidays. Enjoy the Amenities Aviano has to offer; clubhouse, resort style lap pool, tennis, fitness center, parks. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North, shopping, restaurants, schools,resorts. Easy access to 101 & 51 freeways.