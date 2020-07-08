3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Lakewood four bedroom home with open floor plan, soaring ceilings, pool and three car garage. Many wonderful upgrades including real wood flooring and staircase, freshly refinished cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has balcony overlooking sparkling pool and backyard, two walk in closets, generous bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower and soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms and secondary bathroom with dual sinks upstairs. Living and dining room, half bath, laundry room, eat in kitchen with island, and family room with fireplace finish out this family home. Lakewood lifestyle includes lakes, walking paths, playgrounds and award winning schools. Convenient to airport, downtown Phoenix, restaurants, shopping, hiking and sporting events.