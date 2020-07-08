All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

3764 East Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3764 East Tanglewood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Lakewood four bedroom home with open floor plan, soaring ceilings, pool and three car garage. Many wonderful upgrades including real wood flooring and staircase, freshly refinished cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has balcony overlooking sparkling pool and backyard, two walk in closets, generous bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower and soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms and secondary bathroom with dual sinks upstairs. Living and dining room, half bath, laundry room, eat in kitchen with island, and family room with fireplace finish out this family home. Lakewood lifestyle includes lakes, walking paths, playgrounds and award winning schools. Convenient to airport, downtown Phoenix, restaurants, shopping, hiking and sporting events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3764 E TANGLEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

