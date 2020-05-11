3744 W Hearn

Amenities
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1215 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, microwave shelf, breakfast bar and Corian counter tops, master bedroom, ceramic tile and wood flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car carport, large covered patio with a ceiling fan, storage room and desert landscaping in front and back yards.
Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Phoenix
Gas - Southwest Gas
Cross Streets: 35th Avenue/Thunderbird
Directions: West on Thunderbird, North on 37th Ave, Left on Hearn to property
