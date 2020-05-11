All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3744 W Hearn
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

3744 W Hearn

3744 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3744 West Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1215 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, microwave shelf, breakfast bar and Corian counter tops, master bedroom, ceramic tile and wood flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car carport, large covered patio with a ceiling fan, storage room and desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Phoenix
Gas - Southwest Gas

Cross Streets: 35th Avenue/Thunderbird
Directions: West on Thunderbird, North on 37th Ave, Left on Hearn to property

(RLNE5599062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 W Hearn have any available units?
3744 W Hearn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 W Hearn have?
Some of 3744 W Hearn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 W Hearn currently offering any rent specials?
3744 W Hearn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 W Hearn pet-friendly?
No, 3744 W Hearn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3744 W Hearn offer parking?
Yes, 3744 W Hearn offers parking.
Does 3744 W Hearn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 W Hearn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 W Hearn have a pool?
No, 3744 W Hearn does not have a pool.
Does 3744 W Hearn have accessible units?
No, 3744 W Hearn does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 W Hearn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 W Hearn does not have units with dishwashers.

