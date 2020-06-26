All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

3637 W. Angela Dr.

3637 West Angela Drive · (480) 966-2170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3637 West Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Woodridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3637 W. Angela Dr. · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home - North Phx - remodel - big yard - garage - no HOA - 3 bedroom
2 bath
Fireplace
Kitchen -living room - dining room all open
Vaulted ceilings
2 bedrooms downstairs- split floorplan
Master bedroom upstairs
Master has 2 walk in closets + 3rd walk in with shelves
Master has walk in shower
New wood plank flooring & Carpet
New paint
Kitchen update recently
Oversize garage
Ceiling fans throughout

APS & City of Phx water Resident pays

$1525.00 rent per month + tax $35.08, $1200.00 security deposit, $20 application fee per adult. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (each person over 18 must complete an application), 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee, copies of ID, picture of pet. Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE4933253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

