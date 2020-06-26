3637 W. Angela Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

3 bedroom home - North Phx - remodel - big yard - garage - no HOA - 3 bedroom

2 bath

Fireplace

Kitchen -living room - dining room all open

Vaulted ceilings

2 bedrooms downstairs- split floorplan

Master bedroom upstairs

Master has 2 walk in closets + 3rd walk in with shelves

Master has walk in shower

New wood plank flooring & Carpet

New paint

Kitchen update recently

Oversize garage

Ceiling fans throughout



APS & City of Phx water Resident pays



$1525.00 rent per month + tax $35.08, $1200.00 security deposit, $20 application fee per adult. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.



12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (each person over 18 must complete an application), 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee, copies of ID, picture of pet. Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170

Equal housing opportunity



