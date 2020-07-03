All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3637 E ALMERIA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3637 E ALMERIA Road
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

3637 E ALMERIA Road

3637 East Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3637 East Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE FEB 7TH, 2020 .BEAUTIFULLY remodeled & upgraded 4 bed + bonus room, 2 baths home in a fabulous Phoenix location! Spacious 2,265 sq ft ,great room floor plan with neutral paint & tile color palette, white baseboards and recessed lighting. The stunning eat-in kitchen features contemporary cabinetry, quartz countertops, decorative backsplash, electric cooktop w/ stainless range hood & wall oven, large kitchen island w/ plenty of storage and breakfast bar seating. The master retreat has wood-look tile flooring, double door closet and an attached bath with dual sink floating cabinet vanity with waterfall faucets and a large walk-in tiled shower w/bench . The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a covered pavered & travertine patio with built-in BBQ island, gas firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have any available units?
3637 E ALMERIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have?
Some of 3637 E ALMERIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 E ALMERIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3637 E ALMERIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 E ALMERIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3637 E ALMERIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3637 E ALMERIA Road offers parking.
Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 E ALMERIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have a pool?
No, 3637 E ALMERIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have accessible units?
No, 3637 E ALMERIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 E ALMERIA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 E ALMERIA Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College