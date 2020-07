Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this property. Great location in a gated community. Near I-17 and loop 101. This 2 story house features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with low maintenance front and back yards. The main level has the front room, Kitchen and dining in kitchen area, great room, laundry, Half bathroom and the 2 car garage. Upstairs has the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Bathrooms and kitchen updated. Flooring updated as well. You won't be disappointed. A must see.