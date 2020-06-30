All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3629 E TURNEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3629 E TURNEY Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

3629 E TURNEY Avenue

3629 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3629 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished ARCADIA CONDO. Month to Month. All utilities included. Ground floor, Freshly renovated unit. Urban condo offers an open bright floor plan with new kitchen, new bath and new tile flooring. Features covered parking and a large open outdoor grass area and patio. Just south of the Camelback Corridor, down the street from LGO, Postino and a short bike ride from Chelsea's Kitchen, North Italia and the Vig. Located in the heart of Arcadia lite, close to shopping, freeway and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
3629 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 3629 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3629 E TURNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 E TURNEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College