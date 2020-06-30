3629 E TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished ARCADIA CONDO. Month to Month. All utilities included. Ground floor, Freshly renovated unit. Urban condo offers an open bright floor plan with new kitchen, new bath and new tile flooring. Features covered parking and a large open outdoor grass area and patio. Just south of the Camelback Corridor, down the street from LGO, Postino and a short bike ride from Chelsea's Kitchen, North Italia and the Vig. Located in the heart of Arcadia lite, close to shopping, freeway and airport.