Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MOVE IN READY!!! Come check out this gorgeously remodeled home! Located in the PV area surrounded by plenty of shops, restaurants, parks, and more! Features all white kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and black appliances. Bonus room with laundry. Great size master bedroom with sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. Covered patio for entertaining guests and much more!