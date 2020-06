Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

All utilities are included !!! Great one bedroom unit in heart of Phoenix, Ready to move in.Highly desirable gated community in the heart of Phoenix. All new stainless steel appliances. Central location close to great shopping, entertainment, museums and commercial activities. Easy freeway and Light Rail access.This condo is a great value for your client's rental dollar. Great location.