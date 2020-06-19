3545 W Glass Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80349610a1 ---- Main living area offers an open concept den, kitchen and dining room with great natural light. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar and ample cabinets. Three guest bedrooms share a hall bath. Washer & dryer hooks ups in the inside laundry closet. Master suite includes a private bathroom with two sinks, separate stall shower and garden style tub as well as a large walk in closet. Easy to maintain desert rock in the back yard. Home is across from the neighborhood park and near a bus stop. No neighbor\'s in front or back! Property is friendly to a max of two spayed or neutered pets with a $300.00 per pet fee. No section 8. Base rent doesn\'t include month 5% admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee cover up to 2 adults. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove