3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd

3545 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3545 East Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is almost new!! New kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms, new floors, new roof, new AC with new ducts, new water heater, new fixtures, new windows, new insulation for entire home to save energy, new plumbing, new sewer line, new wiring, and new interior and exterior paint. Spacious master bedroom offer glass tile shower and deep bathtub to relax, double vanities and spacious walk-in closet. Open concept great room with brand new gas stove/oven, new refrigerator, new sink, new dishwasher, new microwave and island. Close to Metro Phoenix, Biltmore, Great central location! Don't miss out to lease this beautiful home. This home also can be lease to own,

(RLNE5670507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have any available units?
3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have?
Some of 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd offers parking.
Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have a pool?
No, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd has units with dishwashers.

