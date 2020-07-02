3545 E Cheery Lynn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is almost new!! New kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms, new floors, new roof, new AC with new ducts, new water heater, new fixtures, new windows, new insulation for entire home to save energy, new plumbing, new sewer line, new wiring, and new interior and exterior paint. Spacious master bedroom offer glass tile shower and deep bathtub to relax, double vanities and spacious walk-in closet. Open concept great room with brand new gas stove/oven, new refrigerator, new sink, new dishwasher, new microwave and island. Close to Metro Phoenix, Biltmore, Great central location! Don't miss out to lease this beautiful home. This home also can be lease to own,



(RLNE5670507)