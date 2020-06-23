3528 West Saguaro Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home, near lots of shopping and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and a convenient built in desk in the dining room. Back yard offers a lush and relaxing space with lots room for entertaining. This home located at 3528 W Saguaro Park Ln in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.