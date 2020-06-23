All apartments in Phoenix
3528 West Saguaro Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3528 West Saguaro Park Lane

3528 West Saguaro Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3528 West Saguaro Park Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home, near lots of shopping and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and a convenient built in desk in the dining room. Back yard offers a lush and relaxing space with lots room for entertaining. This home located at 3528 W Saguaro Park Ln in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have any available units?
3528 West Saguaro Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have?
Some of 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3528 West Saguaro Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane offer parking?
No, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 West Saguaro Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
