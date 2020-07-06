All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3469 East Presidio Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3469 East Presidio Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3469 East Presidio Road

3469 East Presidio Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3469 East Presidio Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,525 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and hardwood in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 East Presidio Road have any available units?
3469 East Presidio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3469 East Presidio Road currently offering any rent specials?
3469 East Presidio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 East Presidio Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3469 East Presidio Road is pet friendly.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road offer parking?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not offer parking.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road have a pool?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not have a pool.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road have accessible units?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3469 East Presidio Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3469 East Presidio Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College