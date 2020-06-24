346 East La Mirada Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, conveniently located at the base of South Mountain with hiking trails nearby. This home is spacious and open with newer tile flooring throughout the home. Kitchen has newer black appliances and granite counter tops. Backyard is big and perfect for all your entertaining needs with a cozy fire place in the corner. This home located at 346 E La Mirada Drive in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.