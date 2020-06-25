3446 E Avalon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

JULY 1 Move-in: Arcadia Lite! Very Slick, 3 story, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 1,953' Loft Style Row Home. Living Room + Family Room floor plan. Toffee Maple cabinets, Stainless appliances, granite countertops. 2-car garage. ROOFTOP OBSERVATION DECK with 360 Views of Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, South Mountain & Downtown. 9' ceilings & 1-step balconies. All appliances included. 2-Car garage. Community pool & spa, gated entry. Close to shopping & entertainment: Biltmore Fashion Park, The Vig, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, North Italia, Delux are all 5+/- minutes away. Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix & Old Town Scottsdale are within 15+/- minutes. The Village Health Club Arcadia, Lifestyle Fitness, LA Fitness, Madison Improvement Club & Orange Theory are all 10+/- minutes close.