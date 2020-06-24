3432 E Glenhaven Dr

Amenities

Incredible home in a wonderful location in Lakewood! Very close to Desert Vista and Kyrene de los Lagos. Very clean home with upgraded carpet, travertine tile, decorator paint, upgraded fixtures/fans/faucets/lighting. Newer AC's that blows cold and efficient air! Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, large pantry. Formal living/dinning, large family room with fireplace. Upstairs, while a 3 bedroom home, the bedrooms are huge! One secondary room is 15 x 14 and all rooms have walk in closets! The master suite has a separate office area and a balcony. The master bathroom offers separate tub and shower and very large master closet. The back yard is an oasis with sparkling pool and waterfall, large patio and shade trees. Lawn and Pool service paid by the landlord.