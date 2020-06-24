All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

3432 E Glenhaven Dr

3432 East Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3432 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Incredible home in a wonderful location in Lakewood! Very close to Desert Vista and Kyrene de los Lagos. Very clean home with upgraded carpet, travertine tile, decorator paint, upgraded fixtures/fans/faucets/lighting. Newer AC's that blows cold and efficient air! Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, large pantry. Formal living/dinning, large family room with fireplace. Upstairs, while a 3 bedroom home, the bedrooms are huge! One secondary room is 15 x 14 and all rooms have walk in closets! The master suite has a separate office area and a balcony. The master bathroom offers separate tub and shower and very large master closet. The back yard is an oasis with sparkling pool and waterfall, large patio and shade trees. Lawn and Pool service paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have any available units?
3432 E Glenhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have?
Some of 3432 E Glenhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 E Glenhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3432 E Glenhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 E Glenhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 E Glenhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 E Glenhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
