3426 N 31ST Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the Indian School Corridor. Tile floor with carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with matching white appliances, Corian counter top, stainless sink and tumbled marble backsplash. Excellent floor plan w/ the kitchen on the front & the large & private living room looks onto the pool. Landscaping & pool maintenance is included in the lease payment. Separate laundry area with washer & dryer included. Excellent location near several grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to all parts of the valley. Highly sought after location... virtually walk to the new Arcadia Fiesta Plaza.