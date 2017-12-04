All apartments in Phoenix
3426 N 31ST Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

3426 N 31ST Street

3426 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3426 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the Indian School Corridor. Tile floor with carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with matching white appliances, Corian counter top, stainless sink and tumbled marble backsplash. Excellent floor plan w/ the kitchen on the front & the large & private living room looks onto the pool. Landscaping & pool maintenance is included in the lease payment. Separate laundry area with washer & dryer included. Excellent location near several grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to all parts of the valley. Highly sought after location... virtually walk to the new Arcadia Fiesta Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 N 31ST Street have any available units?
3426 N 31ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 N 31ST Street have?
Some of 3426 N 31ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 N 31ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
3426 N 31ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 N 31ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 3426 N 31ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3426 N 31ST Street offer parking?
No, 3426 N 31ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 3426 N 31ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3426 N 31ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 N 31ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 3426 N 31ST Street has a pool.
Does 3426 N 31ST Street have accessible units?
No, 3426 N 31ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 N 31ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 N 31ST Street has units with dishwashers.

