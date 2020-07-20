33829 N 30TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Your Rental search is over! New build in North Phoenix! Great floor plan with a formal living room, family room, and three spacious bedrooms. Neutral color palette throughout including designer paint, tile flooring, and plush carpeting. Upgraded eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, center island, and a walk in pantry. Huge master suite has a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Generous backyard has a covered patio and plenty of room for the ultimate oasis! Don't miss this move in ready gem!