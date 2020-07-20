All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:42 PM

33829 N 30TH Lane

33829 North 30th Lane · (602) 672-5346
Location

33829 North 30th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Your Rental search is over! New build in North Phoenix! Great floor plan with a formal living room, family room, and three spacious bedrooms. Neutral color palette throughout including designer paint, tile flooring, and plush carpeting. Upgraded eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, center island, and a walk in pantry. Huge master suite has a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Generous backyard has a covered patio and plenty of room for the ultimate oasis! Don't miss this move in ready gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33829 N 30TH Lane have any available units?
33829 N 30TH Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33829 N 30TH Lane have?
Some of 33829 N 30TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33829 N 30TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
33829 N 30TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33829 N 30TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 33829 N 30TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 33829 N 30TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 33829 N 30TH Lane offers parking.
Does 33829 N 30TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33829 N 30TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33829 N 30TH Lane have a pool?
No, 33829 N 30TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 33829 N 30TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 33829 N 30TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 33829 N 30TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33829 N 30TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
