Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

3342 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3342 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Mid-Century Modern Beauty across from a park with Mtn Views in Paradise Gardens. G HOME. Smart Home Auto System so you can control the door locks, thermostat, lights, security systems & cameras, garage door & water feature from your smart phone or computer (check details under Documents). Bright & open kitchen with custom cabinetry & horizontal grain maple slab doors, large kitchen island, & Energy Star Stainless appliance package. G Home HERS Rating: 85. Original refinished concrete floors. LED lights in walls, under cabinets, under counter tops, & in showers. Floating cabinets in the bathrooms. Laundry in Garage..RV Gate and no HOA. Across from Community Park with lots of open space in front. Local and Reliable Landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
