3324 W MALDONADO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This spectacular and spacious home has four bedrooms, two baths. Updating just completed with new interior paint and other goodies. A huge family room and living room provides ample living space with an opportunity for a variety of furniture arrangements. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island and new refrigerator. Nice size master bedroom and walk in closet. Neutral tile and carpet for any decor. Gas hot water and heat. Rock to be added to back yard. See pictures for more info. Property is ready for move in.