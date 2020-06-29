All apartments in Phoenix
3324 W MALDONADO Road

3324 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

3324 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This spectacular and spacious home has four bedrooms, two baths. Updating just completed with new interior paint and other goodies. A huge family room and living room provides ample living space with an opportunity for a variety of furniture arrangements. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island and new refrigerator. Nice size master bedroom and walk in closet. Neutral tile and carpet for any decor. Gas hot water and heat. Rock to be added to back yard. See pictures for more info. Property is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
3324 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 3324 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3324 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 3324 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3324 W MALDONADO Road offers parking.
Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 W MALDONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 3324 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 3324 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 W MALDONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
