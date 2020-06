Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

COMPLETELY REMODELED!!! 3 BED, 2FULL BATH TOWNHOME LOCATED N BEAUTIFUL NORHTEAST PHOENIX. QUAINT QUIET COMMUNITY. NEW CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE THROUGHOUT, ALL NEW 20X20 TILE, TWO-TONE NEUTRAL PAINT, NEW BERBER CARPET. BOTH BATHROOMS REMODELED AND HAVE TILE SURROUNDS, DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEAMLESS GLASS WALK-IN SHOWER. MASTER UP OR DOWN. BEDROOM AND BATH ON FIRST FLOOR, 2BEDROOMS AND BATH UPSTAIRS. PRIVATE COURTYARD WITH LOCKING GATE.