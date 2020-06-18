328 N 11th Place

Amenities
Owner Agent. Remodeled 1 bedroom 1bath unit part of duplex. Located in the heart of Central Phoenix! Ceiling fan, Kitchen utensils, Close proximity to ASU, UOA, NAU, Civic Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena Easy access I-10 Freeway, HWY 202, HWY61, HWY 17, and Skyharbor Airport. Spacious front living room newer custom 20' tiles opens to kitchen with plenty of counter space. Unit include electric top stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. Min Split AC unit. Landlord pays for electric.