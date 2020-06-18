All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

328 N 11th Place

328 North 11th Place · (480) 330-5852
Location

328 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Owner Agent. Remodeled 1 bedroom 1bath unit part of duplex. Located in the heart of Central Phoenix! Ceiling fan, Kitchen utensils, Close proximity to ASU, UOA, NAU, Civic Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena Easy access I-10 Freeway, HWY 202, HWY61, HWY 17, and Skyharbor Airport. Spacious front living room newer custom 20' tiles opens to kitchen with plenty of counter space. Unit include electric top stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. Min Split AC unit. Landlord pays for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 N 11th Place have any available units?
328 N 11th Place has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 N 11th Place have?
Some of 328 N 11th Place's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 N 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
328 N 11th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 N 11th Place pet-friendly?
No, 328 N 11th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 328 N 11th Place offer parking?
No, 328 N 11th Place does not offer parking.
Does 328 N 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 N 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 N 11th Place have a pool?
No, 328 N 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 328 N 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 328 N 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 328 N 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 N 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
