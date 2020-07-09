3260 W Minton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRAND NEW 2020 HOME THAT HAS NEVER BEEN LIVED IN YET! Be the first one to live in this beautiful upgraded MOVE-IN READY HOME in a GATED COMMUNITY. All Brand New Appliances are included. Features include 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath single level, Stainless steel appliances, Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis, Island eat-in kitchen. Pavered backyard & sideyard next to extended covered patio on an easy yard maintenance. Ring door bell will be installed soon. This brand- new community by Woodside Homes is located near the groceries, restaurants, schools, South Mountain Recreational Park with lots of hiking area and minutes away from Phoenix downtown. Easy access to the new Fwy 202. Renters Insurance is required. 670 or higher credit score. No smoking and pets please.