3260 W Minton Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3260 W Minton Street

3260 W Minton St · No Longer Available
Location

3260 W Minton St, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRAND NEW 2020 HOME THAT HAS NEVER BEEN LIVED IN YET! Be the first one to live in this beautiful upgraded MOVE-IN READY HOME in a GATED COMMUNITY. All Brand New Appliances are included. Features include 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath single level, Stainless steel appliances, Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis, Island eat-in kitchen. Pavered backyard & sideyard next to extended covered patio on an easy yard maintenance. Ring door bell will be installed soon. This brand- new community by Woodside Homes is located near the groceries, restaurants, schools, South Mountain Recreational Park with lots of hiking area and minutes away from Phoenix downtown. Easy access to the new Fwy 202. Renters Insurance is required. 670 or higher credit score. No smoking and pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 W Minton Street have any available units?
3260 W Minton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 W Minton Street have?
Some of 3260 W Minton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 W Minton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3260 W Minton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 W Minton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 W Minton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3260 W Minton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3260 W Minton Street offers parking.
Does 3260 W Minton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 W Minton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 W Minton Street have a pool?
No, 3260 W Minton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3260 W Minton Street have accessible units?
No, 3260 W Minton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 W Minton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 W Minton Street has units with dishwashers.

