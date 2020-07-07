3250 E Rosemonte Dr

Amenities

Great MOVE IN READY 4 bed 2 bath home in North Phoenix! Home has living room, family room, formal dining, split floor plan with good size guest bedrooms. Tile and wood flooring throughout main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has beautiful backslash, plenty of cabinets and eat in area overlooking the family room. Bathrooms all feature granite counter tops and upgrades fixtures. Master bath has separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Large back yard with covered patio. Location near PV Community College, Golf Course, shopping, dining and more! Call today to set up your viewing!!!