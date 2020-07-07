All apartments in Phoenix
3250 E Rosemonte Dr
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

3250 E Rosemonte Dr

3250 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3250 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great MOVE IN READY 4 bed 2 bath home in North Phoenix! Home has living room, family room, formal dining, split floor plan with good size guest bedrooms. Tile and wood flooring throughout main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has beautiful backslash, plenty of cabinets and eat in area overlooking the family room. Bathrooms all feature granite counter tops and upgrades fixtures. Master bath has separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Large back yard with covered patio. Location near PV Community College, Golf Course, shopping, dining and more! Call today to set up your viewing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have any available units?
3250 E Rosemonte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have?
Some of 3250 E Rosemonte Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 E Rosemonte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3250 E Rosemonte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 E Rosemonte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr offer parking?
No, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have a pool?
No, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have accessible units?
No, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 E Rosemonte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 E Rosemonte Dr has units with dishwashers.

