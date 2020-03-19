3226 E SELLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Gorgeous home in an unbelievable neighborhood! Can't beat this location, right in between the Biltmore and Arcadia. Walking distance from LGO, Postino Wine Bar and The Original Chop Shop. Custom built in 2010, chef-style open kitchen, perfect entertaining backyard that includes lush landscaping and private pool/spa. 4Bed/3.5Bath plus office and a fantastic loft (bonus rom) with gorgeous views of Squaw Peak! This is a neighborhood hotspot with new homes popping up on every street. Come take a look!