Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3226 E SELLS Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:46 PM

3226 E SELLS Drive

3226 East Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3226 East Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home in an unbelievable neighborhood! Can't beat this location, right in between the Biltmore and Arcadia. Walking distance from LGO, Postino Wine Bar and The Original Chop Shop. Custom built in 2010, chef-style open kitchen, perfect entertaining backyard that includes lush landscaping and private pool/spa. 4Bed/3.5Bath plus office and a fantastic loft (bonus rom) with gorgeous views of Squaw Peak! This is a neighborhood hotspot with new homes popping up on every street. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 E SELLS Drive have any available units?
3226 E SELLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 E SELLS Drive have?
Some of 3226 E SELLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 E SELLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3226 E SELLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 E SELLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3226 E SELLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3226 E SELLS Drive offer parking?
No, 3226 E SELLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3226 E SELLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 E SELLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 E SELLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3226 E SELLS Drive has a pool.
Does 3226 E SELLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3226 E SELLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 E SELLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 E SELLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
