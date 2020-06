Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wonderful space and in great condition. Large living/dining room and super functional family room are great for stretching out, entertaining or just enjoying a very satisfying, roomy lifestyle. Excellent kitchen with newer appliances, very large pantry and loads of counter-space. Master bedroom with separate tub and shower has spacious walk-in closet. Recreational park across the street and all manner of shopping conveniently located nearby.