32227 N 44TH Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

FABULOUS UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF BLACK MOUNTAIN-LUSH DESERT OPEN SPACE IN BACK & ON SIDE FOR TOTAL PRIVACY.IDEALLY LOCATED IN THE GATED ASHLER HILLS RANCH COMMUNITY. UNIQUE HOME WITH EVERY UPGRADE-SPLIT MASTER SUITE W/PATIO ACCESS & VIEWS.ELEGANT MASTER BATH-CLASSY CLOSET.3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS-ONE W/ ITS OWN BATH.GOURMET KITCHEN-SLAB GRANITE,CHERRY WOOD CABINETS,PULL-OUTS,PANTRY DOUBLE OVENS,GAS COOKTOP & CENTER ISLAND.SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM,FIREPLACE.TILE FLOORING,PLANTATION SHUTTERS. PEBBLESTONE POOL,BOULDER WATERFALL,OUTSIDE SHOWER,PUTTING GREEN,FIRE PIT W/ SEATING AREA,.GARAGE CABINETS,EPOXY FLOOR & SINK. THIS IS RESORT LIVING AT IT'S BEST! RENT INCLUDES POOL AND YARD SERVICE.