Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3221 W Florimond Rd

3221 West Florimond Road · No Longer Available
Location

3221 West Florimond Road, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/03/19 For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $1,650 per month. Deposit is $1,650 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $1,900 deposit + $1,650 + $37.95 Tax = $3,587.95. Come check out this home today before its gone!

(RLNE4978650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 W Florimond Rd have any available units?
3221 W Florimond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 W Florimond Rd have?
Some of 3221 W Florimond Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 W Florimond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3221 W Florimond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 W Florimond Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3221 W Florimond Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3221 W Florimond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3221 W Florimond Rd offers parking.
Does 3221 W Florimond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 W Florimond Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 W Florimond Rd have a pool?
No, 3221 W Florimond Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3221 W Florimond Rd have accessible units?
No, 3221 W Florimond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 W Florimond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 W Florimond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
