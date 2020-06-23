All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3212 W. Yucca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3212 W. Yucca Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3212 W. Yucca Street

3212 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3212 West Yucca Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Peoria and 33rd Ave

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1430

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in north Phoenix. Home features tile throughout, fresh paint, all new window coverings, and new light fixtures. Home has separate living room and family room with a fireplace. Large open kitchen boast stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Both master and hall bathrooms have been upgraded as well. Large backyard with covered patio along with mature citrus and shade trees. Home is conveniently located close to the I17 freeway, multiple shops and eateries.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 W. Yucca Street have any available units?
3212 W. Yucca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 W. Yucca Street have?
Some of 3212 W. Yucca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 W. Yucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
3212 W. Yucca Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 W. Yucca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 W. Yucca Street is pet friendly.
Does 3212 W. Yucca Street offer parking?
No, 3212 W. Yucca Street does not offer parking.
Does 3212 W. Yucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 W. Yucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 W. Yucca Street have a pool?
No, 3212 W. Yucca Street does not have a pool.
Does 3212 W. Yucca Street have accessible units?
No, 3212 W. Yucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 W. Yucca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 W. Yucca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College