3212 W. Yucca Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Peoria and 33rd Ave



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1430



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in north Phoenix. Home features tile throughout, fresh paint, all new window coverings, and new light fixtures. Home has separate living room and family room with a fireplace. Large open kitchen boast stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Both master and hall bathrooms have been upgraded as well. Large backyard with covered patio along with mature citrus and shade trees. Home is conveniently located close to the I17 freeway, multiple shops and eateries.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.