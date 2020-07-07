321 West San Juan Avenue

Amenities

Cozy, tucked away 2 bedroom home ready to be yours! This home is a must have from the first glance, with beautiful grass and trees in the front and back yard. This home has beautiful granite counter tops, tiled flooring, light wood cabinetry and more! There is a relaxing hot tub right in your backyard. Pets upon owner approval. Washer and dryer included. Dont wait on this one!!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



