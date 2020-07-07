All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:56 AM

321 West San Juan Avenue

321 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

Cozy, tucked away 2 bedroom home ready to be yours! This home is a must have from the first glance, with beautiful grass and trees in the front and back yard. This home has beautiful granite counter tops, tiled flooring, light wood cabinetry and more! There is a relaxing hot tub right in your backyard. Pets upon owner approval. Washer and dryer included. Dont wait on this one!!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West San Juan Avenue have any available units?
321 West San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 321 West San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 West San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 West San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 321 West San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 321 West San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 321 West San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 West San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 West San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 West San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 West San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

