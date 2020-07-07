All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

315 E Carol Ave

315 East Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Carol Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3312d450a5 ---- This is an adorable cozy 1 Bedroom Cottage featuring Oak eat In kitchen, nice bathroom with ceramic shower surround. Dual pane windows, Ceramic tile in Kitchen. Section 8, Hom Inc, housing voucher holders are welcome. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $700 Security deposit is $700 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 (amount should be 4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E Carol Ave have any available units?
315 E Carol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 315 E Carol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 E Carol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E Carol Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 E Carol Ave is pet friendly.
Does 315 E Carol Ave offer parking?
No, 315 E Carol Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 E Carol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E Carol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E Carol Ave have a pool?
No, 315 E Carol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 E Carol Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 E Carol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E Carol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 E Carol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 E Carol Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 E Carol Ave has units with air conditioning.

