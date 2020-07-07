315 E Carol Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3312d450a5 ---- This is an adorable cozy 1 Bedroom Cottage featuring Oak eat In kitchen, nice bathroom with ceramic shower surround. Dual pane windows, Ceramic tile in Kitchen. Section 8, Hom Inc, housing voucher holders are welcome. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $700 Security deposit is $700 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 (amount should be 4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/