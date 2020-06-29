All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3142 N 27TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3142 N 27TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3142 N 27TH Street

3142 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3142 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
1930's Adobe in Historical Midtown PhoenixThis quaint, original and comfortable home is centrally located within walking or biking distance to shopping, restaurants and trails.It is privately located across from a small neighborhood park where pets are welcome.Enjoy the southwestern architecture, ambiance and decor. The home is fully appointed with furniture, linens, cookware, and decor. The large grassy and treefilled yards have private courtyard patios, a firepit and even a studio for your artistic endeavors.This inpsirational space requires a one month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 N 27TH Street have any available units?
3142 N 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 N 27TH Street have?
Some of 3142 N 27TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 N 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3142 N 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 N 27TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 N 27TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 3142 N 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3142 N 27TH Street offers parking.
Does 3142 N 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 N 27TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 N 27TH Street have a pool?
No, 3142 N 27TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3142 N 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3142 N 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 N 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 N 27TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College