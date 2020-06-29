3142 N 27TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill

1930's Adobe in Historical Midtown PhoenixThis quaint, original and comfortable home is centrally located within walking or biking distance to shopping, restaurants and trails.It is privately located across from a small neighborhood park where pets are welcome.Enjoy the southwestern architecture, ambiance and decor. The home is fully appointed with furniture, linens, cookware, and decor. The large grassy and treefilled yards have private courtyard patios, a firepit and even a studio for your artistic endeavors.This inpsirational space requires a one month minimum.