Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3135 W. Irma Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3135 W. Irma Lane

3135 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3135 West Irma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM+DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1344 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with large closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.

Cross Streets: 35th Avenue/Beardsley
Directions: East on Beardsley, North on 31st Ave, left on Mohawk, right on 31st Dr, left on Irma Lane to the home on the left side

(RLNE2066838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 W. Irma Lane have any available units?
3135 W. Irma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 W. Irma Lane have?
Some of 3135 W. Irma Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 W. Irma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3135 W. Irma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 W. Irma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3135 W. Irma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3135 W. Irma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3135 W. Irma Lane offers parking.
Does 3135 W. Irma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 W. Irma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 W. Irma Lane have a pool?
No, 3135 W. Irma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3135 W. Irma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3135 W. Irma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 W. Irma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 W. Irma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
