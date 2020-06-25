3135 W. Irma Lane

Amenities

*** 3 BEDROOM+DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1344 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with large closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.



Cross Streets: 35th Avenue/Beardsley

Directions: East on Beardsley, North on 31st Ave, left on Mohawk, right on 31st Dr, left on Irma Lane to the home on the left side



(RLNE2066838)