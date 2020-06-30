All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

3122 E TOPEKA Drive

3122 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3122 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is an extremely popular Pulte floorplan with split master, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves, upgraded cabinets and finishes. Spacious master has an enormous walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub & shower. There is an astonishing amount of storage, fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Two car garage and electric opener. Ceiling fans throughout.Don't miss this beautiful home in a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect interior, North-South lot just around the corner from the community pool. Covered patio and picture-perfect back yard are just right for entertaining. Near 32nd Street and Union Hills, home is in the award-winning Paradise Valley school district and is only a few blocks from Paradise Valley Community School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
3122 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 3122 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3122 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive has a pool.
Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.

