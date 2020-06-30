3122 E TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is an extremely popular Pulte floorplan with split master, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves, upgraded cabinets and finishes. Spacious master has an enormous walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub & shower. There is an astonishing amount of storage, fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Two car garage and electric opener. Ceiling fans throughout.Don't miss this beautiful home in a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect interior, North-South lot just around the corner from the community pool. Covered patio and picture-perfect back yard are just right for entertaining. Near 32nd Street and Union Hills, home is in the award-winning Paradise Valley school district and is only a few blocks from Paradise Valley Community School.