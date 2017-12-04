Stunning 3-bedroom 2.75 bathroom home plus den with park-like backyard. This home features an open floor plan with tiled downstairs. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space. The Den can be a 4th bedroom on main level with a Â¾ bath. Very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet upstairs along with the other two bedrooms. NO PETS preferred â?? Do not hesitate to schedule a showing. Property available 07/01/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 S 80th Ave have any available units?
3120 S 80th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 S 80th Ave have?
Some of 3120 S 80th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 S 80th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3120 S 80th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.