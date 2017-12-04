All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3120 S 80th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3120 S 80th Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

3120 S 80th Ave

3120 South 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 South 80th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3-bedroom 2.75 bathroom home plus den with park-like backyard. This home features an open floor plan with tiled downstairs. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space. The Den can be a 4th bedroom on main level with a Â¾ bath. Very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet upstairs along with the other two bedrooms. NO PETS preferred â?? Do not hesitate to schedule a showing. Property available 07/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 S 80th Ave have any available units?
3120 S 80th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 S 80th Ave have?
Some of 3120 S 80th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 S 80th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3120 S 80th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 S 80th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3120 S 80th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3120 S 80th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3120 S 80th Ave offers parking.
Does 3120 S 80th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 S 80th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 S 80th Ave have a pool?
No, 3120 S 80th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3120 S 80th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3120 S 80th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 S 80th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 S 80th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College