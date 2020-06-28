Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 307 Coolidge St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
307 Coolidge St.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 Coolidge St.
307 West Coolidge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pierson Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
307 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hello,
My boyfriend and I are looking to have someone take over our lease until July of 2020. We have to move to Oregon for family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Coolidge St. have any available units?
307 Coolidge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 307 Coolidge St. currently offering any rent specials?
307 Coolidge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Coolidge St. pet-friendly?
No, 307 Coolidge St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 307 Coolidge St. offer parking?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not offer parking.
Does 307 Coolidge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Coolidge St. have a pool?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not have a pool.
Does 307 Coolidge St. have accessible units?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Coolidge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Coolidge St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Coolidge St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College