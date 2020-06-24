3060 W CASINO Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled home offers a fantastic place to relax near Norterra shopping, dining and entertainment center. Bright and open great room floor plan allows for entertaining. Spacious island kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, granite counters, sunken farm sink, pantry and stainless steel appliance package. New paint, fixtures and flooring throughout - tile in all main areas for easy care and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features bathroom with dual vanities, tub/shower combo and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and updated guest bathroom. Nice corner lot with desert landscaping for low maintenance. Community park close by. One block from mountain preserve for hiking and easy access to freeways for commuting around town.