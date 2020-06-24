All apartments in Phoenix
3060 W CASINO Avenue
3060 W CASINO Avenue

3060 West Casino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3060 West Casino Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled home offers a fantastic place to relax near Norterra shopping, dining and entertainment center. Bright and open great room floor plan allows for entertaining. Spacious island kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, granite counters, sunken farm sink, pantry and stainless steel appliance package. New paint, fixtures and flooring throughout - tile in all main areas for easy care and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features bathroom with dual vanities, tub/shower combo and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and updated guest bathroom. Nice corner lot with desert landscaping for low maintenance. Community park close by. One block from mountain preserve for hiking and easy access to freeways for commuting around town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have any available units?
3060 W CASINO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have?
Some of 3060 W CASINO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 W CASINO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3060 W CASINO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 W CASINO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3060 W CASINO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3060 W CASINO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 W CASINO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have a pool?
No, 3060 W CASINO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3060 W CASINO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 W CASINO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3060 W CASINO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
