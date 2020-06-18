All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3045 W LEISURE Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:01 PM

3045 W LEISURE Lane

3045 West Leisure Lane · (623) 466-4000
Location

3045 West Leisure Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath single level home in Tramonto neighborhood with access to two community pools. 2020 updates include new interior paint, an updated media opening to accommodate a large television, new stainless steel dishwasher, & s/s refrigerator with ice & water in the door, installed in February. Nice floor plan with one bedroom separate from the others with a full bathroom. In addition to a family room & Living/Dining Room, there is a Bonus Room or Home Office. Some windows have been recently replaced, contributing to better energy efficiency. The kitchen has loads of cabinets & a desk area, a large island, and a gas range. Desirable North/South exposure with a covered patio & grassy backyard, too! Home is available for a move in date of 7/16/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have any available units?
3045 W LEISURE Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have?
Some of 3045 W LEISURE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 W LEISURE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 W LEISURE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 W LEISURE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3045 W LEISURE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3045 W LEISURE Lane does offer parking.
Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 W LEISURE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3045 W LEISURE Lane has a pool.
Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 W LEISURE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 W LEISURE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 W LEISURE Lane has units with dishwashers.
