3045 W LEISURE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath single level home in Tramonto neighborhood with access to two community pools. 2020 updates include new interior paint, an updated media opening to accommodate a large television, new stainless steel dishwasher, & s/s refrigerator with ice & water in the door, installed in February. Nice floor plan with one bedroom separate from the others with a full bathroom. In addition to a family room & Living/Dining Room, there is a Bonus Room or Home Office. Some windows have been recently replaced, contributing to better energy efficiency. The kitchen has loads of cabinets & a desk area, a large island, and a gas range. Desirable North/South exposure with a covered patio & grassy backyard, too! Home is available for a move in date of 7/16/2020.