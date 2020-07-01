All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

3043 W TUCKEY Lane

3043 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3043 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home has all tile floors and a brand new kitchen with new appliances and a farmhouse sink! Lots of grey shaker style kitchen cabinets with marble counter tops, soft close cabinet drawers built in spice rack, corner cabinet, pull out shelves, new appliances and more.. Hall bathroom has new vanity with marble double bowl sinks. The home features new ceramic tile plank flooring in all 3 bedrooms, and large walk in closets. The exterior has been freshly painted. Home is on a large corner lot, with an extended covered patio and your own private diving pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have any available units?
3043 W TUCKEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have?
Some of 3043 W TUCKEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 W TUCKEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3043 W TUCKEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 W TUCKEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane offers parking.
Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane has a pool.
Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 W TUCKEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 W TUCKEY Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

