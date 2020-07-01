3043 W TUCKEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home has all tile floors and a brand new kitchen with new appliances and a farmhouse sink! Lots of grey shaker style kitchen cabinets with marble counter tops, soft close cabinet drawers built in spice rack, corner cabinet, pull out shelves, new appliances and more.. Hall bathroom has new vanity with marble double bowl sinks. The home features new ceramic tile plank flooring in all 3 bedrooms, and large walk in closets. The exterior has been freshly painted. Home is on a large corner lot, with an extended covered patio and your own private diving pool.