3037 East Vista Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled home with stunning kitchen flaunting wood cabinets with granite countertops. Living room with dual fireplace. Tile in all the right places! Spacious master bedroom and two-car garage! Home has solar, reducing the power to average $35 during the summer, new ac, RV gate, walking distance to great hearts school, outdoor entertainment area including synthetic grass and access to durable outdoor furniture.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.