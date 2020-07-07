All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 9 2019 at 9:16 PM

3037 East Vista Drive

3037 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3037 East Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cimarron Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled home with stunning kitchen flaunting wood cabinets with granite countertops. Living room with dual fireplace. Tile in all the right places! Spacious master bedroom and two-car garage! Home has solar, reducing the power to average $35 during the summer, new ac, RV gate, walking distance to great hearts school, outdoor entertainment area including synthetic grass and access to durable outdoor furniture.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 East Vista Drive have any available units?
3037 East Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 East Vista Drive have?
Some of 3037 East Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 East Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3037 East Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 East Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 East Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3037 East Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3037 East Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3037 East Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 East Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 East Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3037 East Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3037 East Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3037 East Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 East Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3037 East Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

