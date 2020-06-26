All apartments in Phoenix
3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive

3030 W Villa Cassandra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3030 W Villa Cassandra Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft in the desirable Tramanto Community. This spacious home is close to shops, park, trails and the community pool. The charming kitchen has Granite Counters, inviting covered Patio out back, two Car Garage. Close to Shopping and easy access to the I-17. Enjoy relaxing on the patio, in the quaint backyard or a day at the community pool and children's playground. With easy access to local shopping and dining, this home offers convenience and tranquility in Tramanto. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have any available units?
3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have?
Some of 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive offers parking.
Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive has a pool.
Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive has units with dishwashers.
