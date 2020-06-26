3030 W VILLA CASSANDRA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft in the desirable Tramanto Community. This spacious home is close to shops, park, trails and the community pool. The charming kitchen has Granite Counters, inviting covered Patio out back, two Car Garage. Close to Shopping and easy access to the I-17. Enjoy relaxing on the patio, in the quaint backyard or a day at the community pool and children's playground. With easy access to local shopping and dining, this home offers convenience and tranquility in Tramanto. Come see it today!