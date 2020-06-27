3014 West Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Knoell Royal Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Completely remodeled. Cross streets: I-17 and thunderbird. 4 bedroom/2 bathroom. 2 living room areas. 2 car garage. Pretty pool with island. For rent.
1 min to freeway. Less than 10 mins to two colleges (midwestern/Asu west). Walkable to park. 5 min to shops and restaurants. Less than 20 mins to downtown phx. Already established a landscaper and pool service. All brand new appliances.
Contact me for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
