3011 W Melinda Ln 21175737 - Location 004

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Very Nice 4 BED/2 BATH HOME * LOTS OF UPGRADES DONE Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Foothills North 2



READY TO SHOW * 1443 SQ/FT, 4 BED/2.0 BATH HOME * LOTS OF UPGRADES DONE * STACKED STONE DETAILS INSIDE & OUT * LOW VOLTAGE LIGHTING & 18 IN TILE FLOOR IN THE KITCHEN * WOOD LAMINATE IN LIVING ROOM, HALL & 1 BEDROOM * REMAINING BEDROOMS HAVE NEWER CARPET * VAULTED CEILINGS * HORIZONTAL BLINDS * TALL BASEBOARDS * UPDATED VANITY TOPS & FAUCETS IN BOTH BATHROOMS * BRUSHED STAINLESS STEEL & OILED BRONZE FANS & DETAILS THRU OUT * NEW A/C IN '10 * BACK YARD HAS A COVERED PATIO & STACKED STONE AROUND THE SPA * ORANGE TREE FOR SHADE & FRESH JUICE! *



Cross Street: 31ST AVE & DEER VALLEY Directions: SOUTH TO MELINDA LN * EAST TO HOME



Rental properties are leasing very quickly please contact me directly.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4586561)