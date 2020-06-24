All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:44 AM

3009 E ROSE Lane E

3009 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3009 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
STUNNING Truly The Best Location GOLF COURSE LOT IN THE HIGH DEMAND COURTS 1 At The Beautiful Arizona Biltmore. 24HR GUARD GATED WITH CONCIERGE SERVICES and Sweeping Views of Golf Course! Meticulously Maintained and Updated 2BR/2.5BA - Wood Flooring - French Doors to the Balcony overlooking the Golf Course and from Master Bedroom - Large Garage Space - Community Heated Pool and Spa and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located to all the newest restaurants and shopping in Biltmore and Scottsdale. LONG TERM UTILITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. ALSO, RATE MAY CHANGE FOR SOME MONTHS. CALL JOANNE FOR DETAILS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have any available units?
3009 E ROSE Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have?
Some of 3009 E ROSE Lane E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 E ROSE Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
3009 E ROSE Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 E ROSE Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 3009 E ROSE Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E offer parking?
Yes, 3009 E ROSE Lane E offers parking.
Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 E ROSE Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have a pool?
Yes, 3009 E ROSE Lane E has a pool.
Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have accessible units?
No, 3009 E ROSE Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 E ROSE Lane E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 E ROSE Lane E has units with dishwashers.
