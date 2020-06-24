3009 E ROSE Lane E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

STUNNING Truly The Best Location GOLF COURSE LOT IN THE HIGH DEMAND COURTS 1 At The Beautiful Arizona Biltmore. 24HR GUARD GATED WITH CONCIERGE SERVICES and Sweeping Views of Golf Course! Meticulously Maintained and Updated 2BR/2.5BA - Wood Flooring - French Doors to the Balcony overlooking the Golf Course and from Master Bedroom - Large Garage Space - Community Heated Pool and Spa and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located to all the newest restaurants and shopping in Biltmore and Scottsdale. LONG TERM UTILITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. ALSO, RATE MAY CHANGE FOR SOME MONTHS. CALL JOANNE FOR DETAILS.