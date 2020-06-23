3008 E Kings Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in North Phoenix! Inside you will find a spacious floor plan with separate living and dining rooms.The kitchen features an eat-in kitchen with island, and includes all kitchen appliances. Tile throughout downstairs area making for easy cleanup. Two car garage. Master features a large washroom with walk in closet, water closet, and separate vanity. BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED throughout upstairs of home in 2019. This home will go quickly, do not miss out, apply now!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150 Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150 Application Fee: $45 Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500