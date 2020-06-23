All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3008 E Kings Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3008 E Kings Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

3008 E Kings Ave

3008 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3008 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in North Phoenix! Inside you will find a spacious floor plan with separate living and dining rooms.The kitchen features an eat-in kitchen with island, and includes all kitchen appliances. Tile throughout downstairs area making for easy cleanup. Two car garage. Master features a large washroom with walk in closet, water closet, and separate vanity. BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED throughout upstairs of home in 2019. This home will go quickly, do not miss out, apply now!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150 Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150 Application Fee: $45 Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 E Kings Ave have any available units?
3008 E Kings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 E Kings Ave have?
Some of 3008 E Kings Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 E Kings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3008 E Kings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 E Kings Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 E Kings Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3008 E Kings Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3008 E Kings Ave offers parking.
Does 3008 E Kings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 E Kings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 E Kings Ave have a pool?
No, 3008 E Kings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3008 E Kings Ave have accessible units?
No, 3008 E Kings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 E Kings Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 E Kings Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College